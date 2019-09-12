Flowers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 3-1 victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.

The Braves catcher supplied his team's only real offense of the night, but it was enough for the win. The 33-year-old is now one homer shy of his most in four season with the Braves. He's batting .235 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 34 runs in 247 at-bats this season.