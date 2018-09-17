Flowers went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Braves' 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Flowers hit his seventh home run off Tanner Roark to provide the Braves with their first runs of the game. The 32-year-old's 2018 average is just .233, and this was his first home run since Aug. 28. However, Flowers has driven in five runs over his last three games, and will look to carry this momentum over the final two weeks of the regular season.