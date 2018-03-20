Braves' Tyler Flowers: Spring struggles continue Monday
Flowers went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The veteran catcher has had a rough spring so far, going 2-for-19 in nine games with both hits being singles. Flowers is coming off a career year, posting an .823 OPS in 99 games last season thanks mainly to a spike in his contact rate, and while his small-sample struggles in March won't mean anything once Opening Day arrives, Flowers' lack of a successful track record does make him a riskier fantasy play -- especially with another veteran catcher, Kurt Suzuki, on the roster and available to pick up the slack if Flowers regresses.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...