Flowers went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The veteran catcher has had a rough spring so far, going 2-for-19 in nine games with both hits being singles. Flowers is coming off a career year, posting an .823 OPS in 99 games last season thanks mainly to a spike in his contact rate, and while his small-sample struggles in March won't mean anything once Opening Day arrives, Flowers' lack of a successful track record does make him a riskier fantasy play -- especially with another veteran catcher, Kurt Suzuki, on the roster and available to pick up the slack if Flowers regresses.

