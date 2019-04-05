Braves' Tyler Flowers: Starting Friday
Flowers will start behind the dish and bat seventh Friday against the Marlins.
Flowers has started two of six games heading into Friday and is 3-for-7 with a walk in eight plate appearances. He'll continue to share time with Brian McCann at catcher and start primarily when lefties are on the mound after hitting .348/.511/.606 over 88 plate appearances against them last year. Friday, however, he'll face the right-handed Pablo Lopez. In 208 plate appearances against righties in 2018, Flowers hit just .184/.269/.270 with five home runs and 15 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...