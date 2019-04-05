Flowers will start behind the dish and bat seventh Friday against the Marlins.

Flowers has started two of six games heading into Friday and is 3-for-7 with a walk in eight plate appearances. He'll continue to share time with Brian McCann at catcher and start primarily when lefties are on the mound after hitting .348/.511/.606 over 88 plate appearances against them last year. Friday, however, he'll face the right-handed Pablo Lopez. In 208 plate appearances against righties in 2018, Flowers hit just .184/.269/.270 with five home runs and 15 RBI.