Play

Manager Brian Snitker said Flowers (hand) may need a few more days before he's ready to return to the lineup, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers was hoping to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, but it appears the hand issue that has kept him sidelined since Thursday isn't responding the way he had hoped. Kurt Suzuki will continue to start behind the dish while Flowers remains out of commission.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast