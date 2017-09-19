Braves' Tyler Flowers: Still bothered by hand
Manager Brian Snitker said Flowers (hand) may need a few more days before he's ready to return to the lineup, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Flowers was hoping to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, but it appears the hand issue that has kept him sidelined since Thursday isn't responding the way he had hoped. Kurt Suzuki will continue to start behind the dish while Flowers remains out of commission.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...