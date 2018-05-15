Braves' Tyler Flowers: Swats first homer of season Monday
Flowers went 2-for-2 with three walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Cubs.
The 32-year-old catcher has impressively reached base nine times in his last two starts, boosting his slash line to .320/.433/.440, but Monday's homer was his first of the year. Injuries have limited Flowers to just nine games so far in 2018, but he appears to be 100 percent now and back in a potent time share behind the plate with Kurt Suzuki.
