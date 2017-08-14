Braves' Tyler Flowers: Takes seat Monday
Flowers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Flowers will head to the bench for the third time in four games as Kurt Suzuki draws another start behind the dish in his place. The two should continue to split time behind the dish, and while Flowers is expected to see more reps in the long run, manager Brian Snitker could choose to ride whoever is swinging the hotter bat.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...