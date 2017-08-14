Flowers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Flowers will head to the bench for the third time in four games as Kurt Suzuki draws another start behind the dish in his place. The two should continue to split time behind the dish, and while Flowers is expected to see more reps in the long run, manager Brian Snitker could choose to ride whoever is swinging the hotter bat.