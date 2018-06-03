Braves' Tyler Flowers: Takes seat Sunday
Flowers is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
The Braves have deployed a true 50-50 playing time split between Flowers and fellow catcher Kurt Suzuki over the last seven games. Flowers will head to the bench Sunday after drawing the start in Saturday's contest, going 1-for-5 with a run scored.
