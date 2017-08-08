Flowers is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.

With Kurt Suzuki sporting a hot back since the All-Star break, manager Brian Snitker will look to find consistent at-bats for both of his backstops. Since Flowers has been the better performer of the two throughout the season, he still figures to see the larger portion of starts behind the plate, but could nonetheless find himself on the bench two or three times a week.

