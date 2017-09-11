Braves' Tyler Flowers: Three hits Sunday
Flowers went 3-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.
He hasn't missed a beat since coming off the DL, going 4-for-10 in his first two games back. Flowers would need a big finish to match his previous career high of 15 homers, but he's poised for new personal bests in every other major hitting category in 2017.
