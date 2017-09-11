Play

Flowers went 3-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

He hasn't missed a beat since coming off the DL, going 4-for-10 in his first two games back. Flowers would need a big finish to match his previous career high of 15 homers, but he's poised for new personal bests in every other major hitting category in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast