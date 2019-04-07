Braves' Tyler Flowers: X-rays negative after HBP
Flowers had X-rays on his hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's 4-2 loss the Marlins, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Flowers came off the bench after Brian McCann exited with a hamstring strain and was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat. Flowers remained in the game so the Braves wouldn't need to use their emergency catcher, though he was subbed out for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth. The 33-year-old expects to return to the lineup within a few days, which likely leaves Alex Jackson -- who will be recalled from Triple-A on Sunday -- to fill in behind the plate as McCann hits the injured list.
