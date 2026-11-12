Atlanta signed Freeman (back) to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Harding also reports that Freeman underwent back surgery in October but "feels great" and could be game-ready by the end of spring training. Freeman has dealt with back problems off and on each of the past two seasons, and it was part of the reason he played only 79 games for the Rockies in 2026. The 27-year-old sports a career .247/.323/.336 batting line over parts of five major-league seasons and has experience at every position other than catcher and pitcher. Once healthy, Freeman could be in the mix for a utility role in Atlanta.