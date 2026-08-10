Braves' Tyler Kinley: Collects first save of season

Kinley struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Sunday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Yankees.

Didier Fuentes worked the eighth inning and allowed the tying run while closer Raisel Iglesias handled the ninth, leaving manager Walt Weiss to turn to Kinley after Atlanta plated a run in the top of the 10th. The right-hander got the job done, fanning former Rockies teammate Ryan McMahon to end the game. It was Kinley's 22nd career save, but his first in an Atlanta uniform since being acquired at the 2025 trade deadline. Through 41 innings over 47 appearances this season, he's produced a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB while picking up six wins and 12 holds.