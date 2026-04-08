Kinley (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out two over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a victory over the Angels.

Reynaldo Lopez got ejected with two outs in the fifth inning and Atlanta ahead 4-2 at the time, failing to qualify for the win as a result, so Kinley was credited with the decision as the next man out of the bullpen. Kinley has had a strong start to the season, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB through 4.2 innings over five appearances, but he's still looking for his first hold as part of the bridge to the high-leverage duo of Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez.