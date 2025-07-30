Atlanta acquired Kinley from the Rockies on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Austin Smith, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is expected to be a seller ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but Kinley's contract contains a fairly reasonable $5 million club option for 2026. The 34-year-old holds a 5.66 ERA this season, but he's struck out 51 over 47.2 innings and could find more effectiveness away from Coors Field. Kinley could be in the mix for saves in Atlanta, depending on what other relievers get moved prior to the deadline.