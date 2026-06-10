Braves' Tyler Kinley: Shelved with inflamed elbow

Atlanta placed Kinley on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Kinley could have a chance at returning to the Atlanta bullpen when first eligible June 23 if his elbow inflammation proves to be mild and he's able to resume throwing within the next few days. The right-hander has been a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning for Atlanta this season, notching four wins and 10 holds while pitching to a 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 28.1 frames.