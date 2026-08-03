Braves' Tyler Mahle: Dealt to Atlanta

Mahle was traded from the Giants to Atlanta in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina on Sunday night, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mahle will head to Atlanta after having produced a 5.13 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 89 strikeouts over 94.2 innings in 18 starts with the Giants this season. The right-hander has struggled with his consistency on the mound this season, posting six starts during which he allowed one or zero runs, while also surrendering five or more runs on six occasions. Mahle will likely immediately slot in to Atlanta's starting rotation after Reynaldo Lopez (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.