Mahle did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Mahle allowed two unearned runs in the first inning but settled in from there, throwing 61 of 94 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. The 31-year-old has been stellar since being traded, posting a 1.24 ERA with five quality starts in six outings. He'll carry a 4.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 124:43 K:BB across 131 innings with Atlanta and San Francisco this season and lines up for a home rematch with the Phillies next weekend.