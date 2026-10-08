Mahle took the loss in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 6.1 innings.

Los Angeles scored its first run during the second inning on a dropped pop fly, and Mahle otherwise shut down a high-powered offense until it scratched across another run in the seventh. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs across 13.1 frames in his two playoff appearances, continuing a strong second half that saw him post a 1.99 ERA in nine starts after being acquired by Atlanta at the trade deadline. That surge will benefit Mahle immensely when he hits free agency during the offseason.