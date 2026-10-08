Mahle took the loss in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 6.1 innings.

Los Angeles scored its first run during the second inning on a dropped pop fly, and Mahle otherwise shut down a high-powered offense until it scratched across another run in the seventh. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs across 13.1 frames in his two playoff appearances, continuing a strong second half that saw him post a 1.99 ERA in nine starts after being acquired by Atlanta at the trade deadline. That surge will benefit Mahle immensely when he hits free agency during the offseason.

Add CBS Sports on Google