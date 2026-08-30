Mahle allowed a run on five hits and no walks across 6.2 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He struck out nine.

Mahle was excellent Sunday, as he matched a season high with nine strikeouts while holding Colorado to one run on a Jake McCarthy solo homer in the sixth inning. Mahle has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his first five outings with Atlanta. He's posted a 1.48 ERA while striking out 32 across 30.1 innings in that span after struggling to a 5.13 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 89:37 K:BB across 18 starts (94.2 innings) with San Francisco. Mahle will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently scheduled to come on the road against the Phillies.