Braves' Tyler Mahle: Strong debut with Atlanta

Mahle did not factor into Friday's decision against the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine across six scoreless innings.

Mahle was acquired by Atlanta from San Francisco on Sunday, and the 31-year-old right-hander was given the nod to start in Friday's series opener. He looked good with his new team, matching a season high in strikeouts while recording his fourth quality start in 19 games this season. Mahle has a 4.83 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 100.2 innings this year, and his next start is lined up for next week at home against the Mets.