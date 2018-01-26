Braves' Tyler Marlette: Signs NRI deal with Braves
Marlette agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta that includes an invitation to spring training.
Marlette will serve as additional catching depth for Atlanta during this upcoming season after spending the 2017 campaign at the Double-A level in the Mariners' system. During 17 games with the Arkansas Travelers, he slashed .245/.309/.405 with 11 home runs and 65 RBI.
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...