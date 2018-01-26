Play

Marlette agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta that includes an invitation to spring training.

Marlette will serve as additional catching depth for Atlanta during this upcoming season after spending the 2017 campaign at the Double-A level in the Mariners' system. During 17 games with the Arkansas Travelers, he slashed .245/.309/.405 with 11 home runs and 65 RBI.

