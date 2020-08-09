Matzek (2-0) fired 1.2 scoreless innings as he earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out one.

Matzek has been sharp out of the bullpen to begin the season as he still hasn't allowed any runners to cross the plate, and he was rewarded with his second win in the past three appearances during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Despite his recent string of victories, the left-hander has limited fantasy value as a middle reliever.