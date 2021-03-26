Matzek has posted a 2.25 ERA and 12:5 K:BB through eight innings this spring.
The run prevention is nice, but Matzek has had a little trouble getting the ball over the plate consistently, an issue that plagued him in the past prior to his remarkable comeback in 2020. The left-hander has the strikeout stuff to get out of jams and is still expected to fill a high-leverage role in the Atlanta bullpen to begin the season, but if he can't rein in the walks he could slip down the pecking order quickly.