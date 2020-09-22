Matzek (4-3) picked up the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins, walking two and striking out three over two scoreless innings of relief.

Huascar Ynoa got the start but left after three innings due to a cracked fingernail on his pitching hand, opening the door for Matzek to enter the game with Atlanta ahead and get credited with the win. The southpaw has made a successful return to the majors this season, posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB through 26.2 innings, primarily in middle relief.