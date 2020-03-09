Braves' Tyler Matzek: Impressing in comeback attempt
Matzek has allowed only one hit and posted a 0.00 ERA and 7:0 K:BB through 3.2 innings of relief this spring.
The southpaw was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, but after climbing steadily through the Rockies' system he developed anxiety issues in the majors and couldn't find the plate, eventually washing out of organized baseball in 2016. Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Matzek has since learned to put himself in a better mental space and rebuilt his mechanics in independent ball, and he was rewarded with a minor-league deal by Atlanta last year. The 29-year-old isn't on the 40-man roster and is still a long shot to break camp in the Braves' bullpen, but even resuming his pro career is a major accomplishment, and he could be on the cusp of returning to the Show.
