Matzek was added to the Braves' 30-man roster Thursday.
Matzek was competing for a job in the bullpen during spring training and summer camp, and he was rewarded with a spot on the 30-man roster to begin the season. The 29-year-old last appeared in the majors with the Rockies in 2015, but he posted a 7.20 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 15 innings in the minors last season. Matzek should pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations this year.
