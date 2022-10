Matzek is dealing with elbow discomfort and will not be on Atlanta's NLDS roster, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Matzek will be evaluated in Texas with the hopes of being cleared to play in the NLCS, should Atlanta get that far. The veteran lefty has been a shutdown arm in the last two postseasons, recording a combined 1.48 ERA and a 40.4 percent strikeout rate in 24.1 innings.