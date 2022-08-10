Matzek struck out two in a perfect 11th inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Red Sox.

Deadline acquisition Raisel Iglesias worked the eighth inning and closer Kenley Jansen the ninth, leaving the extra frames to the rest of the bullpen. Dylan Lee gave up a run in the 10th after Atlanta had taken a lead, but Matzek was able to get the job done in the 11th. The southpaw's control has wavered at times this season, and he sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB through 25.2 innings with a win and six holds in addition to Tuesday's save.