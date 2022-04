Matzek collected his third hold of the season Friday, walking one and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins.

The 31-year-old southpaw has looked good to begin the campaign as he fills a setup spot behind closer Kenley Jansen. Over five appearances and 5.1 innings, Matzek has a 1.69 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB.