Matzek (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Mets. He allowed two runs and no walks while striking out four.

Matzek earned a role as a middle reliever for the Braves to begin the season, and he's fired 5.1 shutout innings with a 9:0 K:BB to begin the season. He was rewarded with his first win of the season after starter Kyle Wright was unable to last long enough to qualify for a decision, but Matzek's fantasy value is limited within Atlanta's crowded bullpen this season.