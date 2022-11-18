Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday which includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025.
Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
