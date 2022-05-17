Matzek was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a shoulder injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's unclear as to when the reliever suffered the injury, as he last pitched May 10 against Boston, tossing a scoreless frame. The severity of his injury remains unknown at this time, but he's set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Toscano. Tucker Davidson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and is scheduled to start Tuesday's matchup.