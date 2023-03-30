Matzek (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Matzek's move to the 60-day IL was only a matter of time after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He was also dealing with a bulging disc in his back during spring training. The veteran left-hander will miss the entire 2023 campaign while recovering and rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
