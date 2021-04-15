Matzek (0-1) allowed a single and struck out the side in the 10th inning, getting the loss in Wednesday's 6-5 defeat against Miami.

Another casualty of the rule putting a runner on second to start extra innings, Matzek suffered the loss despite pitching phenomenally. After yielding a leadoff RBI double, the flame-throwing lefty struck out the next three batters on 12 pitches, only one of which was a ball. Matzek struggled with control in spring training and in his first few regular-season appearances, but he hasn't walked a batter in his last three innings pitched. The veteran's ERA remains at 0.00 through 5.2 early season innings, and he looks capable of replicating his breakout performance from 2020.