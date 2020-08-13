Matzek (2-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in 2.1 innings.
Matzek served in a primary pitcher role Wednesday, but the two runs he allowed in the fourth inning were enough to stick him with the loss. It's the first appearance where Matzek has allowed runs this season -- he has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 10 innings while primarily working in the middle innings.
