Matzek (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday as Atlanta fell 3-1 to the Yankees, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

The southpaw entered the game to begin the eighth inning with the score tied 1-1 and promptly loaded the bases, then had to watch as Nate Jones uncorked a wild pitch to bring around one inherited runner and issued a bases-loaded walk to tack another run onto Matzek's ledger. The runs were the first Matzek has allowed this season, and he still sports a 2.35 ERA and 14:5 K:BB through 7.2 innings with three holds in nine appearances.