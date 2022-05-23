Thornberg walked two and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning during Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Only 11 of his 25 pitches went for strikes, but the veteran right-hander still avoided making Atlanta's 4-1 deficit any worse. Thornberg has yet to record a win, hold or save in nine appearances this season, and while his 3.86 ERA is superficially decent, his mediocre 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate don't make a compelling case for a higher-leverage role.