Grissom went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Grissom produced four singles Tuesday, most notably ripping a two-run base knock in the first frame, driving in teammates Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson. He later came around to score in the fifth inning after singling earlier in the frame. The multi-hit effort was his first in his last 11 games, but he now owns a .337 average with four homer, 14 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases over his first 92 career at-bats.