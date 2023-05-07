Atlanta optioned Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore.
Grissom's run as Atlanta's everyday shortstop -- and his time on the 26-man active roster -- will come to an end after the big club reinstated Orlando Arcia (wrist) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Despite having not played in a game since April 12, Arcia was activated without requiring a minor-league assignment beforehand, which likely speaks to the team's desire to get a natural shortstop back in the mix. Swanson batted a respectable .277 following his April 14 call-up, but he walked at just a three percent rate and produced only two extra- base hits in his 70 plate appearances while also accounting for a minus-2.8 Ultimate Zone Rating over 158 innings at shortstop.
