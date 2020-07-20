Grissom was added to the Braves' player pool Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
It's extremely unlikely that the Braves made this move with any intention of Grissom filling a big-league role this season, as the 2019 11th-round pick has only played 44 professional games, all at the rookie-ball level. Being in the pool will give him the best possible development environment this season, however, helping the young shortstop build on the .287/.361/.400 line he achieved in the Gulf Coast League last season.