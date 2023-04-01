Grissom went 1-for-3 with two walks, a triple, three runs scored and a stolen base in Gwinnett's Opening Day win over Jacksonville on Friday.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting second, Grissom flashed the offensive talent that allowed him to make an impact as a rookie last year for Atlanta. However, he also committed a fielding error, and his defense is what kept him from winning the starting shortstop job in the majors to begin 2023. Braden Shewmake, who was also in the thick of the spring battle for that job, went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts and a walkoff three-run homer as Gwinnett's second baseman. If Grissom can demonstrate some consistency with his glove at Triple-A, he's still likely Atlanta's first choice for promotion should a spot open up on the big-league infield.