site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-vaughn-grissom-out-of-lineup-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grissom isn't starting in Tuesday's game against San Francisco.
Grissom will get a day off Tuesday after batting .304 over the past week. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at second and bat ninth in the Braves' order.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read