Grissom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 14 in the wake of top shortstop Orlando Arcia (wrist) landing on the injured list, Grissom will get a day off. Ehire Adrianza will fill in at shortstop in place of Grissom, who slashed .273/.314/.303 with one extra-base hit (a double) and no stolen bases during his nine-game run in the starting lineup.