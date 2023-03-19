Grissom got the start at DH on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in a Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

That's now four straight days in which Grissom hasn't made an appearance at shortstop, an ominous sign for a player whose defense was seen as the biggest obstacle between him and the starting assignment on Opening Day. He's done everything he needs to do at the plate this spring, however, going 10-for-31 (.323) with a 2:3 BB:K, so the only question now is whether Atlanta prefers Grissom's bat or Braden Shewmake's glove. Whichever young shortstop doesn't win the starting gig will open the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.