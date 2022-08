Grissom went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Pirates.

The 21-year-old rookie continues a remarkable start to his big-league career. In 14 games since being called up from Double-A Mississippi to cover for a rash of injuries to Atlanta's middle infielders, Grissom has eight multi-hit performances, leading to an absurd .420/463/.660 slash line with three homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs -- all while hitting mainly in the bottom third of the order.