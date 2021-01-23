Arano was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Arano was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday, but he'll find a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster ahead of spring training. The right-hander didn't make a major-league appearance in 2020 while recovering from elbow and shoulder surgeries, but he could compete for an Opening Day roster spot in 2021. He posted a 2.81 ERA and 67:19 K:BB over 64 innings during 63 relief appearances in 2018 and 2019, but it's not yet clear where his velocity is following his procedures.