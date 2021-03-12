Arano (visa issues) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was a late arrival to spring training due to visa issues, but he gave up four runs over two spring innings before being optioned. Arano last pitched in the majors during 2019 with 4.2 frames for the Phillies.
More News
-
Braves' Victor Arano: Delayed by visa issues•
-
Braves' Victor Arano: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Struggling to regain velocity•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Optioned to secondary camp•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Slightly behind schedule•