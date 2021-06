Atlanta outrighted Arano to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after he cleared waivers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Arano posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings for Gwinnett before Atlanta cast him off its 40-man roster Friday. The 26-year-old posted a 2.73 ERA and gathered 10 holds in 60 appearances for the Phillies in 2018, but he hasn't re-emerged as a big-league-caliber reliever since undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery in May 2019.