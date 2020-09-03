Braves' Victor Vodnik: Included in 60-man roster pool By RotoWire Staff Sep 3, 2020 at 4:12 pm ET1 min read The Braves added Vodnik to their 60-man roster pool Wednesday.Vovdnik spent the 2019 season at Low-A Rome, starting in three of his 23 appearances and submitting a 2.94 ERA and 69:24 K:BB in 67.1 innings. He'll report to the Braves' satellite camp in Gwinnett. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.